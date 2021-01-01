A true statement piece, with a simple fit and flare skirt, gently fitted bodice and full, fluted sleeves the Ines dress gives a smooth elegant silhouette. The cut-out back and tie details add to the sophisticated, feminine feel, while the midi length makes the Ines a versatile choice. The sophisticated Mosaic Tile print in shades of deep blue and palest pink ensure the Ines is a dress to remember. Concealed side seam pockets finish the piece. Made from and bodice lined in 100% viscose Turn inside out and Machine wash at 30°C with similar colours Do not tumble dry. Dry away from direct heat and sunlight Cool iron on reverse Do not bleach To prevent any shrinkage, we strongly suggest ironing inside out whilst damp on a low heat setting to maintain the original shape Women's Pink Ines Mosaic Tile Dress Long XL Emily and Fin