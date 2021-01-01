This dress will keep you perfectly comfortable in warm climates whether out and about or down at the beach. Shows off tanned legs beautifully for a relaxed look or wear over capri trousers or skinny jeans if you want to cover up a little more. Featuring an elegant short mandarin collar and open V neckline with 2 small mother-of-pearl buttons. Neat 3/4 length sleeves sit beautifully with the slim fitting top flaring out to a gorgeous airy mid-thigh length. Pre-washed for extra softness and no shrinking. This pretty floral print is another Mustique classic. Fit: Slim fitting across bust Fabric: 100% linen Colour: Navy Blue on White Print: Flamboyant flower 100% Linen Dresses Cool machine wash at 30 degree with similar colours Warm iron whilst still slightly damp Do not wring Do not use bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Pink Linen Decima Dress Flamboyant Flower - Navy Large Pink House Mustique