This multifunctional brooch can be easily converted to a necklace. It takes about a week to craft this show-stopper. The artisan process begins with a careful selection of natural roses featuring unique shapes and intense colours. After that, the rosebud is dried and preserved with several coats of acrylic resin. This limited edition brooch is made from beautiful rose coated in acrylic resin. Additional materials include gold-plating 925 sterling silver. Keep your jewellery away from salt water and harsh chemicals, especially chlorine and detergents. It is advisable to remove all your jewellery before showering or applying make-up. Do not subject gemstone jewellery to sudden temperature changes. Keep your jewellery in its original packaging that is protected from humidity to avoid natural oxidation. If necessary, use a non-abrasive jewellery polishing cloth. Women's Pink/Purple Natural Rose Brooch & Necklace Bellus Domina