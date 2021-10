Get outfitted in comfort and style with The North Face® Women’s Pink Ribbon Pullover Hoodie. Constructed of recycled materials, this hoodie has a standard fit and soft interior fleece ideal for staying warm and cozy during any activity. Fit: Women’s pullover hoodie Hooded neckline 28.5” length Standard fit Specs: Midweight fleece interior Two-piece hood with drawcord Set-in sleeves Kangaroo hand pocket Screen-printed logo on left chest Select discounted colors are past season