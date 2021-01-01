Be lavishly enveloped by the softest silk in the Classic Silk Shirt. The Classic fit is designed to provide a loose fit, while the lace yoke adds a delicate and feminine detail and the back pleat gives the blouse a subtle volume. A rounded hem frames the body in this beautiful silk crepe de chine blouse. The Classic Silk Shirt promises everything the elegant woman needs, making this a perfect wardrobe staple. All Sophie Cameron Davies silk shirts are luxuriously hand finished with our custom made gold edged buttons. 90% Silk, 9% Viscose, 1% Polyamide Dry Clean Only Women's Pink Silk Berry Classic Shirt Medium Sophie Cameron Davies