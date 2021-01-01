Be closely caressed in silk by the Fitted silk shirt. The tailored fit flatters the female form with carefully cut panelling complementing the figure. Luxurious lace back detailing adds understated elegance, offering a seductive glance of what lies beneath. This is refined elegance at its best. Team with a suit jacket for the boardroom or reveal the lace and step in to the spotlight. All Sophie Cameron Davies silk shirts are luxuriously hand finished with our custom made gold edged buttons. 80% Silk, 18% Viscose, 2% Polyamide Dry Clean Only Women's Pink Silk Berry Fitted Shirt XS Sophie Cameron Davies