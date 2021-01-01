A simple yet stunning T back thong in intricate rose gold floral lace. Perfect for wearing under thinner summer layers. Its barely there style leaves no VPL and will take you from day to night. Please read all care labels carefully. All lingerie must be hand washed in cool water. Do not put bras in the washing machine or in the dryer, this causes the fabric to wear down, which can expose any wires. All nightwear must be dry cleaned only. Do not put any silk garments in the washing machine or dryer as this may damage the fabric. Do not leave garments soaking and do not wring out or spin dry the items. Hang products to dry or lay flat. Garments should be ironed inside out. Women's Pink Silk Ennismore Mews Thong Gold Medium Myla London