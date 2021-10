The Orchid Paradise Cocktail Midi Wrap Dress is made using luxurious lightweight silk that drapes beautifully on the body. This wrap around style has a tie fastening on the side of the waist which is adorned with beaded tassels. This dress features an elegant, ruffled v neckline and an asymmetric hem which falls longer at the back. 100% Silk Crepe De Chine: Dry Clean Women's Pink/Purple Silk Orchid Paradise Cocktail Midi Wrap Dress M/L Sophia Alexia