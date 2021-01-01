The Flirt which is the shirty cousin of the dresses by the same name, features a mandarin collar on a super simple shape. Available in a copper plain or in two blue prints, this silk shirt is sure to become a wardrobe staple with its 'jazz up your jeans' powers. We love wearing ours with some vintage Levi's and coloured suede slippers for a pulled together yet relaxed look. 100 % Blue Printed Silk Satin Two side slits Mother of pearl Button fastenings through front Dry clean only Women's Pink Silk The Flirt Vann Planter Ruby Dress Small Valle & Vik