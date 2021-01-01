Mini skirt with bold, rounded cut-outs on the thighs. Everything on a jacquard lining with small stripes. Combine it with the CHARLIE PEONY BLAZER and for complete elegant pink look add STEVIE PRETTY IN PINK BLOUSE. For the best fit, please refer to the detailed sizing table, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and the detailed measurements in the SIZING tab. Dry clean Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 43% Viscose, 29% Polyamide, 25% Wool, 3% Spandex LINING: 100% Acetate Silk Women's Pink Wool Claudia Peony Skirt XS Aggi