TISSOT Women's Pinky Leather Watch, 27.95mm at Nordstrom Rack

Pinky by Tissot: The name in itself evokes femininity. This piece is more than just a watch. Worn loosely, it gives the impression of an elegant bracelet on the wrist, which is composed of gorgeous round links of various sizes, providing that extra charm factor. To this, a lovely clasp integrates perfectly as if it was in disguise and further adds to the gorgeous bracelet look. The well worked molded case gives the watch that finishing touch. To suit the discreet yet elegant ladies there is an entirely polished silver colored model, while a more playful version with a stylish touch comes with a polished and satiny finish. For a hint of sophistication you may choose a watch with bicolor detailing or even go all the way for the ultimate jewel with the all-golden model. Additionally, the dials present different facets through arabesques that recall the bracelet links or shiny white or black lacquered dials, each with three dots at 3, 6 and 9 o?clock. This watch is the perfect gift whether for yourself or a loved one. . Style #: T0842101605700. Series: Pinky. Gender: Women's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Strap Material: Leather. Clasp Type: Buckle. Movement: Battery (Renata 364). Crystal: Sapphire. Case Diameter: 27.95mm. Band Length: Up to 7.5" length. Water Resistance: 30m/100 ft. Made in Switzerland