100% viscose imported no closure closure hand wash cold do not bleach dry flat cool iron do not dry clean "show em? a little shoulder in this viscose off-the-shoulder-top, featuring a smocked neckline, three-quarter length sleeves with applied lace and fringe details at the arms, and a loose, flowy fit. now this will give them something to talk about! top measures approximately 22"" from top of garment to hem on size small/medium." Fit type: Classic Fit