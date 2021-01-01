Seafolly Women's Pintuck One Piece Swimsuit with Adjustable Straps, Melon, 6 US

Pin tuck details with flattering lines. Shelf bra with removable cups. Adjustable and convertible straps for the perfect fit. Square trim detail on straps. Clean lines & classic details for an effortless resort to beach look. Wherever your vacation takes you, from tropical beach to pool side resort, this stunning Seafolly piece creates a head to toe effortlessly chic look.24 Search amazon for "Seafolly" For more from this collection Click on Seafolly logo above for more from our full collection of swimwear, cover ups and kids swimwear