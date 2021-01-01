Vintage America Blues Women's Pixie Mixmedia 3/4 Sleeve Peasant Top, Samba, Medium

STYLE - Pretty V-neck mixmedia detailing empire waist peasant top with belled 3/4 sleeves, light shirring on shoulder and back with a flowy loose fit body VERSATILITY - Pair's great with all bottoms from pants to jeans and leggings to skirts so you can go from day to night no matter the season giving you the flexibility you want in a wardrobe. LENGTH - This vintage style blouse top is 28 1/4 inches from center front with a 25 inch hem sweep and 19 inch sleeves Vintage America Blues is a brand that believes great fashion should be amazing and affordable