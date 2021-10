Funny design for Russian with black humour who understands irony and sarcasm. All with Russian roots know sayings, memes and swear words such as Blyat and like to swear. Cool Pizdez original design with subtle and elegant writing. A design for Russian women and men who come from Russia, Kazakhstan, CCCP, USSR or Soviet Union or Ukraine. Funny design idea for birthday and Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem