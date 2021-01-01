Swing for high-flying style in this Callaway women’s golf skort. It features a chevron bird print that’s a fun and fashionable addition to any athletic wardrobe. Comfortable jersey stretch fabric allows for a full range of motion and moisture-wicking Opti Dri™ technology helps keep you cool and dry. This golf skort has a TrueSculpt™ panel that smooths out your shape and UPF 50 sun protection fabric for those sunny days on the course. 48% Polyester / 48% Recycled Polyester / 4% Elastane Jersey fabrication is soft and smooth, providing comfort for the wearer TrueSculpt™ Slimming, Power Mesh PanelSmooths Your Shape Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry UPF 50 Sun Protection Fabric TrueSculpt™ Smooths Your Shape Made With 30% Recycled Polyester Machine Wash Imported Pockets 2 Front Pockets 2 Back Pockets Size Medium: Center Back Length/Inside Short Inseam: 18" / 4" ** See Length Chart in image Carousel | Callaway Women's Placed Chevron Bird Print Golf Skort, Navy Blue, Polyester/Elastane