Womens Plague Doctor Poison Medieval Gothic Raven Steampunk Grunge V-Neck T-Shirt

A plague doctor design for horror and medicine fans. It is a funny and creepy theme with a plague doctor wearing a bird-like mask like a pest doctor. Everyone will love this goth design. Great gift for steampunks, horror fans, or macabre history buffs. So do you like what you see? Go ahead and make your friends jealous of this Plague Doctor. It's perfect for everyone who likes Occult, Gothic, Grunge, Devil, and Black. A Medieval doctor who administered patients during the black death. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem