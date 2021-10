Vintage Old School Retro 70s distressed wave, bubble, and sunglasses design. Pick one up for those who love classic retro old school surf tees. Perfect for wearing at the beach, fishing, surfing, boating or just living the dream. Unique distressed design makes a great travel souvenir & gift. Also available in other styles for Men's Women's & Kids, click the brand link above to see more styles. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem