Womens Plunge Front Tie Wrap Maxi Dress - Yellow - 6 - Inspired by DVF, this wrap dress is universally flattering for all body types and a closet essential for every shape and size. The wrap-around element cinches your waist to give you that snatched look as it accentuates your curves, while the plunge-style neck complements all-sized busts. Accentuate your curves and work the most feminine figure ever with this wrap-around dress, the piece you need in your closet this season and every season.Style: Maxi DressDesign: PlainFabric: WovenLength: Maxi