Womens Plus Basic Swing Dress - Black - 20 - With its flowy design and simple silhouette, this plus-size swing dress is a must-have. Cut in a loose A-line shape that's both flattering and versatile to style; this piece is a fun and flirty addition to your collection that you won't want to pass up. Summertime isn't complete without a plus-size white swing dress hanging in your closet that you can team with tie sandals and big floppy hats. For something more structured, try a tiered or halter-style swing dress.Style: Swing DressDesign: PlainFabric: JerseyLength: Mini