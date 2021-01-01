Womens Plus Cotton Tiered Smock Camisole - Black - 12 - Let us update your everyday look with this plus size tank top. This sleeveless, strappy and low neck plus size cami will take you from work to weekend with ease. The soft and comfy material means you'll look and feel good all day long. Slip into some tapered pants and pointed toe courts for an office chic look or add sweatpants and sneakers to keep it laid back. Whatever the vibe, this plus size camisole is your go-to piece. Style: CamiDesign: PlainFabric: Jersey