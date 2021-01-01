Womens Plus Floral Tiered Woven Smock Dress - white - 20 - Looking to refresh your summer 'fits? This plus size smock dress is the perfect piece. Flowy, feminine and flattering, this loose fitting dress can be work wear, casual attire or late night glam. Add an oversized blazer and some mules for a day in the office or a jean jacket and sneakers when hanging with friends. The ruched and frilly detailing of this plus smock dress makes it perfect for a date night with bae, add killer keeps and a demanding lipstick. Keep it oversized and let the good times roll in. Style: Smock DressDesign: FloralFabric: WovenLength: Mini