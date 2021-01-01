Womens Plus Frill Edge Crop Top - Beige - 12 - Steal the style top spot in a statement separate from the tops collection Camis or crops, bandeaus or bralets, we've got all the trend-setting tops so you can stay statement in separates this season. Hit refresh on your jersey basics with pastel hues and pick a quirky kimono to give your ensemble that Eastern-inspired edge. Off the shoulder styles are oh-so-sweet, with slogans making your tee a talking point.Style: Crop TopFabric: JerseyLength: CroppedSleeve Length: Cap SleeveStyle: Crop TopFabric: JerseyLength: CroppedSleeve Length: Short Sleeve