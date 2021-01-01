Womens Plus Occasion Leopard Wrap Midi Dress - Multi - 14 - Looking for your next staple dress? This plus size wrap dress is exactly wat you need. If you want a flattering, versatile and complementary fit, treat yourself to this plus wrap dress. Guaranteed to keep your modestly and show off your curvaceous body, we're living for this wrap around plus size dress. The plunge neck can we worn as low as you want, show off your bust… or don't, you'll look fierce either way. Style: Midi DressDesign: AnimalFabric: JerseyLength: MidiSleeve Length: Strappy