From daisy corsets

Daisy corsets Women's Plus Size Red Patent PVC Vinyl Lace-Up Skirt w/Black Lacing, 2X

$49.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Zipper Back Closure Stretchy lacing all around Authentic item from the famous brand Daisy Corsets

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com