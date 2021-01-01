Womens Plus Ruffle Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress - Black - 18 - This plus-size maxi dress is all you need to stand out at your next event. Carefree, breathable, and flattering to shape, this piece lengthens your silhouette. With floaty material that skims the body to highlight your curves, this longline piece is just as versatile as it is comfortable. For style you can rely on, a plus-size black maxi dress is always a great bet. After a grid-worthy outfit for your next post? Then, try a plus-size white maxi dress.Style: Maxi DressDesign: PlainFabric: WovenLength: MaxiSleeve Length: Sleeveless