Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Plus Size Amanda Basic Jean Short, White Multi, 18W

Color - Mod Petals Vintage White has a white ground with a warm multi colored floral design printed allover, made in a nice stretch twill fabric Style - Basic Jean Short high rise sits at natural waist with functional pockets, zipper fly and belt loops. Versatility - Pairs great with any top from fashionable to a basic tee and any footwear from trendy shoes to your favorite sneakers or boots perfect for work class and all out door activity Length - this cute classic basic short has a 6 inch inseam with a 23 1/2 inch leg opening Effortlessly fun and stylish Gloria Vanderbilt is a versatile yet classic look that attracts and connects with the modern sensibility of consumers of all ages.