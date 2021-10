Gather ’round: the Faux-Leather Paper Bag Trouser - Who What Wear™ is ready for whatever you have planned today. Showcasing a lush faux-leather texture, the high-waisted style features extra ruffles up top, with utility pockets and tapered legs as on-trend touches. Lovely cinching a mood-boosting top, and just right for showing off your latest sneaker purchase. Size: 18W. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyurethane.