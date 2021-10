City Chic Plus Size Antonia Dress. A stunning curve embracing style, lace yourself in the Antonia Dress by City Chic for your next cheeky date night. Elevate the look for a cocktail occasion with a pair of statement earrings & high heels. Key Features Include: Strapless neckline Boned bodice Bound waistband Fitted silhouette Embroidered mesh overlay fabrication Invisible zip closure Fully lined Model wears a size XS/14 & is 176 cm in height Centre back measurement: 96 cm/37.7 in