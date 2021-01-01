Wright's Women's Plus Size Asymmetrical Tank

Designed to flatter your figure, the Wrights collection is reimagined to fit perfectly for the plus size woman. Each item is functional, fairly priced, and undeniably fashionable. From the runway, to the regular girl next door, athleisure is having a moment. Try your hand at the trend when you don this Wrights Women's Plus Size Asymmetrical Tank which features a high neck with piecing details, an asymmetrical hemline, and shirring at the side for a flattering fit. Its looser silhouette is the perfect complement to your favorite pair of workout leggings pants while the modern piecing and asymmetrical hem keep you looking modern and fresh. If you love this style, you’re in luck; it’s available in an array of colors to suit any mood.