Women's Plus Size Button-Front Jacket - Nili Lotan x Target Khaki 3X

This Button-Front Jacket from Nili Lotan x Target boasts a chic and versatile look that's easy to pair with plenty of transitional season looks. The classic cargo jacket design features a button-down front complete with four flap cargo pockets, along with shoulder tabs secured by buttons near the straight collar. Soft and breathable cotton fabric contains a hint of spandex for just the right stretch, and the warm khaki color and contrasting dark brown buttons pair easily with a wide range of outfits. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. Size: 3X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.