Women's Plus Size Contour Curvy High-Rise Leggings with Power Waist 25" - All in Motion Navy 1X, Blue

Why we're ALL IN: These high-rise leggings are nipped in at the waist with a contoured silhouette through the hip and thigh, making them perfectly suited for curvy figures. The power mesh waistband is made for controlled, flexible movement, with a side pocket that lends hands-free convenience to place full attention on your fitness. Moisture-wicking fabric and a UPF 50+ rating make these leggings perfectly suited for outdoor exercise, while flat seams provide you with a smooth and seamless fit you'll feel confident in. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 1X. Color: Navy. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.