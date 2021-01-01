From just my size

Just My Size Women's Plus Size Cool DRI Performance Scoop Neck Tank

$7.96 on sale
($13.00 save 39%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Cool DRI Performance Scoopneck Tank:100% polyester interlockInnovative Cool DRI performance tanks keep you dry and comfortable thanks to lightweight, rapid-dry interlock fabric that wicks moisture away from the body50+ UPF rating provides excellent UV protectionSporty shirttail hemTagless necklineMachine wash cold with like colors, inside out if decoratedUse only non-chlorine bleach when neededTumble dry lowCool iron if neededDo not iron decorationComes in amaranth, black, fairytale green, petal purple, process blue or tangy melonPlus-size tank is available in 1X, 2X, 3X, 4X and 5X

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com