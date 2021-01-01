Women's Plus Size Double Breasted Blazer - A New Day Black 4X

Add a smarter finish top your casual or formal wardrobe with this Double Breasted Blazer from A New Day™. In a neutral color, this long-sleeve blazer is crafted from lightweight fabric with soft lining that allows you to move through your day with ease. It features a classic silhouette with beautifully notched lapels and bound interior seams to define the classic shape. Plus, the front button down and front pockets add functional flair to your look. Wear over a tucked-in tee or a button-down shirt along with jeans or trousers to amp up your tailored style. Size: 4X. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Rayon.