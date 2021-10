Give your wardrobe a cheerful upgrade with the Women's Pink Floyd Embroidered Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Black. Designed in a classic crewneck style, this t-shirt layers well under cardigans, sweatshirts, button-downs, and more, making it a versatile piece in your closet. Pair this fun t-shirt with some comfy joggers or with jeans and sneakers if you're stepping out for a casual day. Size: 1X. Color: black/pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Band Logo. Material: Cotton.