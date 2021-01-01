Vintage America Blues Women's Plus Size F'AB Body Sculpt Skinny Denim Jean, Black, 18W

Color black is a solid true black, made in a nice stretch denim fabric Body sculpt skinny slimming mesh panels for tummy control, a hidden inner waist band for no-gap waist & uplifting darts to enhance your shape. Five pocket design, zipper fly, slender leg fit and finish hemline this figure flattering jean will make the most out of any outfit you put together Goes great with any fashion top and trendy footwear from boots to sandals making it a clear wardrobe must have. Scuplt skinny has a 29 1/4 inch inseam and 10 1/2 inch leg opening