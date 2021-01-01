Terra & Sky Womens Plus Size Fleece Athleisure Sweatshirt 2-Pack

This Women's Plus Size Athleisure Fleece Sweatshirt 2PK from Terra & Sky is designed to provide you with warm and cozy comfort. Made of a blend of recycled polyester, rayon, and cotton these sweatshirts has a soft hand feel and is environmentally friendly. Perfect for chilly morning walks, warming up at the gym, or for a lazy day at home. These relaxed fit sweatshirts features a stylish v-insert detailing at the neckline, raglan sleeves, and has a ribbed trim neckline, waistline band, and sleeve cuffs. These Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Sweatshirts are perfect for sportwear, loungewear, and daily wear. Make it a double set and match these sweatshirt with our Terra & Sku Women's Plus Size Fleece Sweatpants.