Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Fleece Sweatshirt 2-Pack

This Women's Plus Size Fleece Sweatshirt 2-Pack Bundle from Terra & Sky is designed to provide you with warm and cozy comfort. Made of a blend of cotton polyester fleece this sweatshirt has a soft hand feel. Perfect for chilly morning walks, warming up at the gym, or for a lazy day at home. This relaxed fit sweatshirt features a ribbed crew neckline, drop shoulder, and waistline band, and sleeve cuffs. This Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Sweatshirt is perfect for sportwear, loungewear, and daily wear. Make it a set and match this sweatshirt with our Terra & Sku Women's Plus Size Fleece Sweatpants. Availble in exclusive online colors, and 2pk Bundles!