Women's MTV Plus Size Floral Print Logo Graphic Jogger Pants - Yellow 2X

Give your wardrobe a rocking upgrade with these super cool Women's MTV Floral Print Graphic Jogger Pants in Yellow. These jogger pants feature a full waistband elastic with drawstring to ensure a perfect fit every time with side pockets for the added functional flair. Whether you're catching up with a friend or going nowhere at all, these joggers are the perfect go-to casual ensemble. The soft fabric, relaxed fit are sure to keep you super comfortable as you take on the day. Size: 2X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Shapes. Material: Cotton.