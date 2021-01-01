Women's Plus Size Floral Print Slip Dress - Nili Lotan x Target Black 4X

This Floral Print Slip Dress from Nili Lotan x Target makes a perfect pick for an easy all-in-one outfit or styling a more layered look. The pull-on midi-length slip dress features a V-neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps, and an allover mini floral pattern pops against the black background of the lightweight fabric. With a casual silhouette that's easy to dress up or down and a side slit to allow easy movement, this floral print slip dress offers cool comfort and chic style in one pretty package. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. Size: 4X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Recycled Polyester.