Women's Plus Size High-Rise Bootcut Jeans - Universal Thread Black Denim 18W

Slip into the High-Rise Bootcut Jeans from Universal Thread™ for a sculpted, casual look. These denim jeans for women are made from a soft cotton blend fabric with added stretch that lends ample comfort and flexibility for easy all-day wear. The regular-fit power-stretch jeans are tailored with a figure-flattering, high-rise waist and a lovely bootcut design from down the knee to the ankle, which keeps your look fashionable and fun for outings and evening rounds with your friends when paired with cute tees and sneakers. Size: 18W. Color: Black Denim. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.