Women's Plus Size Hype House Repeat Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Purple 3X

Style yourself a casual-chic work-to-weekend look with the Women's Hype House Repeat Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Purple. This wardrobe basic allows you to put together a range of looks and lets you easily wear it with everything from dark-wash jeans and plaid ponte pants to camo joggers. The cotton-blend fabric provides you with breathable comfort from day to night and season to season, and the relaxed silhouette makes for ease of layering and a great fit. Size: 3X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: letters.