From rhonda shear

Rhonda Shear Women's Plus Size Lace Leisure Bra with Removable Pads, Black, 3X

$17.37 on sale
($24.00 save 28%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

stretch lace overlay supportive band under bust wide smoothing back removable pads adjustable straps

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com