Vintage America Blues Women's Plus Size Lara Long Sleeve Lace Up Blouse, Rose Porcelain Print, 3X

STYLE - printed long sleeve Lace up tassel tie string front blouse top with round split neck and finishe hem on a relaxed fit body VERSATILITY - Goes great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans and shorts to skirts perfect for work, class or weekend getaways. LENGTH - This pretty pullover ladies blouse is 24 1/2 inches from center front with a 20 3/4 inch hem sweep and 26 1/2 inch sleeves AVAILABILITY - Offered in different colors, see color name for specifics Vintage America Blues is a brand that believes great fashion should be amazing and affordable