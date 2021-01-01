Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Babydoll Tie Back Trapeze Top - Rachel Comey x Target Black 2X

The Long Sleeve Babydoll Tie Back Trapeze Top from Rachel Comey x Target showcases designer Rachel Comey's affinity for understated elegance. This long-sleeve black top is made from lightweight, drapey fabric with a babydoll cut that flares outward at the waistline for a shapely silhouette. The crew neckline leads to a behind-the-neck tie closure, and a dramatic V-shaped open back completes the piece. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. Size: 2X. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Rayon.