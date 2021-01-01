Women's Plus Size Long Sleeve Sweater Dress - A New Day Light Gray 4X

The Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Dress - A New Day™ is proof that you can have style, comfort and utility all at the same time! This stylish, chic sweater dress is a perfect addition to your wardrobe for the cooler months. The long sleeves and hood keep you cozy and comfy all day long while providing effortless style. Plus, the front patch pocket is perfect for keeping your personal items secure or warming up your hands, whether you're getting coffee or taking selfies at the apple orchard. Style and comfort go hand in hand with a regular fit design and an at-knee dress length. Wear with your favorite boots, heels or sneakers for a look that's as cool and unique as you. Size: 4X. Color: Light Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Acrylic.