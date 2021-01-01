Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Lori Button Up Duster Shirt, Nerine Plaid, 2X

STYLE - Trendy button up front Duster shirt with collar neck, functional chest pockets, long sleeves and sexy side slits on a relaxed fit long length body VERSATILITY - Goes great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans and leggings to shorts and skirts giving you’re the flexability you want in a wardrobe LENGTH - this cute pullover light weight maxi top is 43 inches from center front with a 43 inch hem sweep and 24 1/2 inch sleeves Jessica’s philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style. Fit type: Loose Weave type: Woven