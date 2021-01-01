Women's Plus Size Medium Support Longline Seamless Bra - All in Motion White 2X

Why we’re ALL IN: Designed for medium-impact exercise, this knit sports bra was made for your everyday workouts. No matter how you move, a seamless design helps eliminate bulky wear for smoother movement, while a moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortably dry and cool. Removable padding lets you adjust the fit to your liking, further aided by a longline length lending additional coverage. A medium-impact design offers support for more rigorous workouts, finished with a ribbed construction for thoughtful texture. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 2X. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.