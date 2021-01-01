Women's Plus Size Microfleece Pullover Sweatshirt - All in Motion Dark Purple 2X

Why we’re ALL IN: Luxurious comfort couples with functional detail for an activewear staple. Microfleece fabric offers softness and warmth, while thumbholes on each sleeve help keep the piece in place with added coverage. A half-length zipper lets you adjust the coverage with the comfy feel of a pullover, and front pockets keep your essentials close. The drawstring hood rounds out the piece with even more coverage, warmth and customization. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 2X. Color: Dark Purple. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.