Women's Plus Size Paisley Print Long Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse - Nili Lotan x Target Black 3X

A chic silhouette combines with a bold print in the Paisley Print Long Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse from Nili Lotan x Target, creating a piece that'll quickly be a go-to in your wardrobe. This women's blouse has a standout paisley print pattern that's toned down with dark neutral hues, and details like a ruffled collar and voluminous sleeves channel designer Nili Lotan's sophisticated approach. A loose fit and below-hip length let the paisley print top work equally well tucked in or worn untucked, giving you options for versatile styling. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. Size: 3X. Color: black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Recycled Polyester.